Meeting set to address Donegal fodder crisis

The looming fodder crisis in Donegal, Brexit and the prospect of the South American beef impacting on the Irish market are among the top topics to be discussed at livestock meeting hosted by Donegal IFA on Thursday evening in Letterkenny.

Guest speakers at the meeting will be IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods and

beef and livestock sector manager with Bord Bia, Joe Burke.

Donegal IFA Livestock Chairman Frank McClean from the Letterkenny branch, said there were a number of important topics including an update on live cattle exports, the potential impact of Brexit on the beef sector and what can be done to protect Irish farmers against trade deals such as “Mercosur” that may allow tonnes more beef from South America into the European market.

He said many south Donegal farmers are facing a shortage of fodder and inflated prices due to the bad summer weather.

The meeting takes place in the Clanree Hotel at 8pm.