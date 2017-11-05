Gardaí not treating Letterkenny death as suspicious

Gardai say they are not treating the death of man in Lettekenny who was rushed to Letterkenny with serious injuries after a fall as suspicious.

The man, understood to be from eastern Europe but living in Letterkenny for some time, was taken to hospital on November 2nd but later died from his injuries.

Gardaí say they did investigate the matter and were called to the hospital as is normal practice under the Coroners Act, but said there are “no suspicious circumstances” in the man’s death.