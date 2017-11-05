Weather in Donegal for Sunday, November 5th



After some early showers there will be some bright and sunny spells in the afternoon.

It will still feel cooler with temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Westerly winds will die down later in the day.

Clear and cold this evening and early tonight with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees. Cloud will increase later in the night from the west and temperatures will rise again. Light westerly winds will turn southerly overnight and increase moderate to fresh.