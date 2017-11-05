Weather
Weather in Donegal for Sunday, November 5th
Tra Na Rossan, Downings.
After some early showers there will be some bright and sunny spells in the afternoon.
It will still feel cooler with temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Westerly winds will die down later in the day.
Clear and cold this evening and early tonight with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees. Cloud will increase later in the night from the west and temperatures will rise again. Light westerly winds will turn southerly overnight and increase moderate to fresh.
