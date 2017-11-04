Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, November 4th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Margaret Slevin, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town

- Mary Gallagher, Meenbanad Burtonport

- Aiden Foley Rossgier, Lifford

- Katie McBrearty, Corraine, Ballybofey

- Gracie Gallagher, Derrybeg

- Philomena Craig, Shanaghan, Loughros Point, Ardara / Crumlin, Ardara

- Maggie ‘Barney’ McGowan (née McLaughlin), Newbridge, Rathmullan

- Mary McGonagle, Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny

Margaret Slevin, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Margaret Slevin, late of Upper Main Street, Donegal Town.

Her remains are reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Donegal Community Hospital from 7pm until 9pm this evening and from 2pm until 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Remains will leave Donegal Community Hospital at 6:30pm on Sunday to St Patrick’s Church Donegal Town for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Killymard cemetery.



Mary Gallagher, Meenbanad Burtonport

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Mary Gallagher, late of Meenbanad Burtonport.

Reposing at her Son Daniel’s house at Upper Belcruit, Meenbanad.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November t6th, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Aiden Foley Rossgier, Lifford

The death has taken place at St Joseph`s Hospital, Stranorlar of Aiden Foley, late of Rossgier, Lifford and formerly of Tober, Ballindrait.

Remains reposing at his home on Saturday November 4th from 2p.m.

Funeral from there on Monday, November 6th, at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Woodville Ward, St Joseph`s Hospital

c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m



Katie McBrearty, Corraine, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Katie McBrearty, late of Corraine, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home today, Saturday November 4th, from 6pm until rosary at 10pm. Also tomorrow Sunday 5th November from 11am until 10pm

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the the Church of Our Lady of Perpertual Succor, Glenfin

Interment afterwards in Glenfin Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Gracie Gallagher, Derrybeg

The death has occurred in St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin of Gracie ‘Jamie John’ Gallagher, late of Sleeghan, Derrybeg.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday 5th November at 1 o’clock in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Lukes Hospital Dublin c/o Ciaran Roarty Funeral director or any family member.

Philomena Craig, Shanaghan, Loughros Point, Ardara / Crumlin, Ardara

The death has taken place of Philomena Craig, Shanaghan, Loughros Point, Ardara and formerly of Crumlin, Ardara.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal at 10.30am on Sunday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society.



Maggie Barney McGowan (née McLaughlin), Newbridge, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Maggie Barney McGowan (née McLaughlin), Newbridge, Rathmullan.

No wake at the request of the deceased. Reposing at St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, Ramelton from 2pm to 5.30pm today, Saturday, November 4th.

Removal to St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin, Rathmullan. Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday, November 5th, with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.



Mary McGonagle, Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McGonagle, of Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny.

Visiting time at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest is from 5pm to 6pm on Sunday evening followed by Funeral Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on Monday morning at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Ballinacrea, Lecamey.



