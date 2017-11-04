Donegal students get a unique lesson from visiting Tai Chi master

One of the foremost masters of the Chinese art of Tai Chi visited Donegal last weekend and as well as teaching adults he conducted the first Tai Chi seminar for children.

Master Chen Ying Jun spent four days in Donegal hosting seminars in Creevy, Ballyshannon over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Friday he taught aspects of the art ot students from schools in Creevy and Manorhamilton.

Master Chen Ying Jun is the second eldest son of the current Grandmaster of their family art, Chen Xiao Wang.

The gentle art promotes good health and posture and is organised by Rossnowlagh based instructor, Gill Keogh, who is a direct student of the grandmaster.

She teaches weekly classes in Donegal Town, Letterkenny and Rossnowlagh.

Instructors Gill Keogh (left) and Roisin Cassidy with Master Yung Jin.

Above are the students from Leitrim and Creevy who learned sword techniques from the Tai Chi master.