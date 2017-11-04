Mixed day in store: Donegal weather forecast for Saturday, November 4th

Today will see a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Some may be heavy and there is a chance of this afternoon, with a slight risk of a thundery burst in Connacht and Ulster.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Westerly winds moderate to fresh in strength.

Further showers for a time tonight, heavy and with hail especially in parts of the west and northwest of the country, with the continued risk of thundery burst over Ulster.

Met Eireann detail that showers will become more isolated over eastern parts overnight. Cold with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, with fresh and gusty west to northwest winds occasionally strong along the west coast.