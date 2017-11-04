Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, November 4th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Gracie Gallagher, Derrybeg

The death has occurred in St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin of Gracie ‘Jamie John’ Gallagher, late of Sleeghan, Derrybeg.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday 5th November at 1 o’clock in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Lukes Hospital Dublin c/o Ciaran Roarty Funeral director or any family member.

Philomena Craig, Shanaghan, Loughros Point, Ardara / Crumlin, Ardara

The death has taken place of Philomena Craig, Shanaghan, Loughros Point, Ardara and formerly of Crumlin, Ardara.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal at 10.30am on Sunday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society.



Maggie Barney McGowan (née McLaughlin), Newbridge, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Maggie Barney McGowan (née McLaughlin), Newbridge, Rathmullan.

No wake at the request of the deceased. Reposing at St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, Ramelton from 2pm to 5.30pm today, Saturday, November 4th.

Removal to St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin, Rathmullan. Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday, November 5th, with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.





Anthony Mullin, London and Ballydermott, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Anthony Mullin, London and Ballydermott, Ballintra.

Funeral Mass today, Saturday, at 10am at St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Francie Boyle, 110 Ard Patrick, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs, of Francie Boyle, 110 Ard Park, Glenties.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on the morning of Saturday, November 4th, to St.Connell's Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 10am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer Society c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.



Susan (Sue) Marion Broad, The Lagg, Milford

The death has taken place of Susan (Sue) Marion Broad, The Lagg, Milford, formerly of Stoke-on-Trent, England.

Funeral service in Ray Community Centre at 2pm on Saturday, November 4th. Burial after in Tully Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Jigsaw Donegal c/o of Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion and Falcarragh

The death has occurred unexpectedly of retired Sergeant with An Garda Síochána, James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion and Falcarragh.

Remains will repose in St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal to his daughter Ena’s residence, 2 Meadowfield Manor, Newtowncunningham, where he will repose until 12.45pm Saturday.

Removal to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Dunlewey, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frances Brennan, The Diamond, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Frances Brennan, The Diamond, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 10am.

