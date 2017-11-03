Donegal students receive NUI tech awards

Two Donegal students were among the winners of the NUI Galway Information Technology held recently.

Ciaran Gallagher from Lifford won the CISCO award for Best Group Project on the HDip in Software Design and Development programme. He was part of a three-person team that worked on the project.

Nicole Ferry, from Letterkenny, was also honoured with the WestBIC Innovation award.

Nicole was part of a four-person group from the BSc in Computer Science and Information Technology;Awards were recently.

They are pictured here with Professor Peter McHugh, Dean of the College of Engineering and Informatic and NUI, Kerry Quinlan of WestBIC and Dr Michael Schukat, Head of Discipline of Information Technology and the college.