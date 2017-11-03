This week's highlights in the Donegal area

A quick perusal of this week's cultural offerings throws up some considerable delights – the nine-piece Irish world music ensemble Yurodny were at The Regional Cultural Centre last night. Tonight, the legendary Christy Moore concludes a two-night run at The Millennium Forum in Derry.



Fergus Cleary debuts his new comedy, The Island Wake, at The Balor, Ballybofey tonight, Friday, November 3rd. On Saturday, Theatre Lovett present They Called Her Vivaldi at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, American old time music duo Anna & Elizabeth are next door in the Regional Cultural Centre and The Roy Orbison Story is in The Millennium Forum.



There are big names ahoy at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny the following two nights – Ruby Wax’s new show, Frazzled, is on Sunday, November 4th, and folk icon Ralph McTell plays there on Monday, November 5th.