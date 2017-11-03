Weather for Donegal, Friday, November 3rd, 2017

Some bright or short sunny spells today but mostly cloudy with a little patchy light drizzle. There are to be more persistent outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west later this afternoon and extending eastwards this evening. High temperatures of 9 to 11 in light to moderate breezes.

Cloudy at first tonight with rain and drizzle becoming more widespread before clearing after midnight.Showers will mainly affect western parts, with a few of them heavy. Low temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees with grass frost in places and fresh to strong winds developing near exposed coasts.