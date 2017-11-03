Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, November 3rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Francie Boyle, 110 Ard Patrick, Glenties

- Susan (Sue) Marion Broad, The Lagg, Milford

- Bernard Fuller, Hillcroft, Ardagh, St. Johnston

- James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion and Falcarragh

- Brigid Meehan, The Port, Inver

- Frances Brennan, The Diamond, Dungloe

- Margaret McLauglin, Ballysalla, Culkeeney, Malin

- Nellie Doherty (nee Toland), Coolatee, Lifford

Francie Boyle, 110 Ard Patrick, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs, of Francie Boyle, 110 Ard Park, Glenties.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home Sandfield, Ardara, at 4pm today, Friday, November 3rd, going to his late residence, with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on the morning of Saturday, November 4th, to St.Connell's Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 10am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer Society c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Susan (Sue) Marion Broad, The Lagg, Milford

The death has taken place of Susan (Sue) Marion Broad, The Lagg, Milford, formerly of Stoke-on-Trent, England.

Funeral service in Ray Community Centre at 2pm on Saturday, November 4th. Burial after in Tully Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Jigsaw Donegal c/o of Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bernard Fuller, Hillcroft, Ardagh, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Bernard Fuller, Hillcroft, Ardagh, St. Johnston.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe, Thursday evening.

Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, today, Friday, November 3rd.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion and Falcarragh

The death has occurred unexpectedly of retired Sergeant with An Garda Síochána, James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion and Falcarragh.

Remains will repose in St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal to his daughter Ena’s residence, 2 Meadowfield Manor, Newtowncunningham, where he will repose until 12.45pm Saturday.

Removal to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Dunlewey, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brigid Meehan, The Port, Inver

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Brigid Meehan, The Port, Inver.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence today from 12 noon until 10pm.

Removal from there on Friday morning to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Mountcharles, or any family member.

Frances Brennan, The Diamond, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Frances Brennan, The Diamond, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 3pm on Thursday. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 10am.

Margaret McLauglin, Ballysalla, Culkeeney, Malin

The death has occurred at her residence of Margaret McLauglin, Ballysalla, Culkeeney, Malin.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday at 10.15am to St Patrick’s Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Nellie Doherty (nee Toland), Coolatee, Lifford

The death has occurred in St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Nellie Doherty (nee Toland), Coolatee, Lifford, formerly Termon.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny care of Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member.

