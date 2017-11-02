News
Diversions in place after lorry caught fire in Letterkenny
Fire occurred this afternoon
Traffic diverted at scene of fire.
Diversions are in place after a lorry caught fire on the Business Park Road in Letterkenny this afternoon.
The fire has been brought under control and emergency services are still at the scene.
There were no injuries.
Gardaí said the lorry caught fire on the link road between the Pramerica roundabout and Kiltoy. The fire brigade received the call at 3.06pm today.
