Jailed for manslaughter of Donegal man in London

Two men have been jailed for a total of 30 years for killing a man from Manorcunningham in London six months ago.

Damien McLaughlin (pictured) 42, originally from Manorcunningham was stabbed to death in north London on April 22.

On Tuesday, Eduardo Embalo, 18, of Dowsett Road, London, was found guilty of manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

Andre Joseph, 25, was given 16 years for manslaughter and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

However, both men were found not guilty of murder.

The court heard how McLaughlin desperately tried to fight back after he was chased and stabbed to death.

The attack took place in broad daylight in a busy region of London.

The 42-year-old was surrounded and knifed in front of shocked residents in Enfield. Paramedics fought to save his life. Mr McLaughlin worked for Speedy Jet Drainage and was a plumber.

He had lived in London for a number of years and was a father and grandfather.

Embalo was cuffed shortly after the attack as he was spotted by police to be acting suspiciously near the murder scene.

Joseph was subsequently arrested at a nearby address.

CCTV, mobile phone footage and witness statements identified the pair as those who attacked McLaughlin.

It is understood that McLaughlin was known to at least one of the attackers.

A third man Omar Warner, 18, of Marshside Close, London was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter or possession of an offensive weapon.