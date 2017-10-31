Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, October 31st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sheila Mc Gettigan, Kilmacrennan and Gleneely

The death has taken place of Sheila Mc Gettigan, Kilconnell, late of Glebe, Kilmacrennan, née Donaghy, formerly of Carrowmore, Gleneely.

Her remains will repose at her home from 6pm on Tuesday October 31st.

Funeral on Thursday 2nd November at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial in adjoining cemetery.

House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Pallative Care, Letterkenny, c/o any family member.

Bridie Loughrey, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Bridie Loughrey, late of Trillick, Buncrana.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St Mary’s Cockhill, Buncrana at 11am, with burial in adjoining graveyard.

House private from 10pm to 10am.



Terence Doherty, The Quay, Milford

The death has taken place of Terence Doherty, late of The Quay, Milford.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 1st, at 1pm in St Peter’s Church , Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital, Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeny Funeral Directors or any family member.

Ellen McMenamin, Rareagh, New Mills

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ellen McMenamin, née Kane, late of Rareagh, New Mills, Letterkenny.

Her remains will be reposing at her son Paul’s residence, Rareagh.

Funeral Mass this Wednesday at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, with interment afterwards to the family plot in New-Leck cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.



