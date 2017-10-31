ULSTER CHAMPIONSHP FIXTURES 2018
Donegal's fixtures for Ulster Championship 2018 have been released
Opening game set for May 13th
Donegal will have their first game in the Ulster Championship in 2018 on Sunday, May 13th.
And if they are successful, they will have a game every fortnight to the Ulster final, which has been fixed for Sunday, 24th June.
They are down to play Cavan in MacCumhaill Park in the opener on May 13th, with the quarter-final against Derry fixed for Sunday, 27th. The Ulster semi-final is set for June 10th with the final on June 24th
The full list of championship fixtures is
Provincial Championship Fixtures 2018
May 6th
CSFC Leitrim v New York
CSFC Sligo v London (Ruislip
May 12th
LSHC Offaly v Galway
May 13th
CSFC Mayo v Galway
USFC Donegal v Cavan
LSHC Dublin v Kilkenny
May 12th/13th
LSFC Laois v Wexford
Louth v Carlow
Offaly v Wicklow
May 19th
USFC Fermanagh v Armagh
MSFC Clare v Limerick
Tipperary v Waterford
May 20th
MSHC Cork v Clare
Limerick v Tipperary
USFC Tyrone v Monaghan
LSHC Kilkenny v Offaly
Wexford v Dublin
May 26th
USFC Down v Antrim
CSFC Leitrim/NY v Roscommon
May 26/27th
LSHC Offaly v Wexford
LSFC Laois/Wexford v Westmeath
Louth/Carlow v Kildare
Offaly/Wicklow v Dublin
Longford v Meath
May 27th
MSHC Tipperary v Cork
Clare v Waterford
LSHC Galway v Kilkenny
USFC Donegal/Cavan v Derry
June 2nd
MSFC Clare/Limerick v Kerry
Tipperary/Waterford v Cork
MSHC Cork v Limerick
LSHC Wexford v Galway
June 3rd
MSHC Waterford v Tipperary
LSHC Dublin v Offaly
CSFC Mayo/Galway v Sligo/London (Sligo/Galway)
USFC Fermanagh/Armagh v Tyrone/Monaghan
June 9th
LSHC Kilkenny v Wexford
Galway v Dublin
June 10th
MSHC Limerick v Waterford
Tipperary v Clare
USFC Donegal/Cavan/Derry v Down/Antrim
LSFC Offaly/Wicklow/Dublin v Longford/Meath
Laois/Wexford/Westmeath v Louth/Carlow/Kildare
June 16th
June 17th
4pm Connacht Football Final
MSHC Clare v Limerick
Waterford v Cork
June 23rd
7pm Munster Football Final
June 24th
2pm Ulster Football Final
4pm Leinster Football Final
June 30th
July 1st
2pm Munster Hurling Final
4pm Leinster Hurling Final
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on