Donegal's fixtures for Ulster Championship 2018 have been released

Donegal will have their first game in the Ulster Championship in 2018 on Sunday, May 13th.

And if they are successful, they will have a game every fortnight to the Ulster final, which has been fixed for Sunday, 24th June.

They are down to play Cavan in MacCumhaill Park in the opener on May 13th, with the quarter-final against Derry fixed for Sunday, 27th. The Ulster semi-final is set for June 10th with the final on June 24th

The full list of championship fixtures is

Provincial Championship Fixtures 2018

May 6th

CSFC Leitrim v New York

CSFC Sligo v London (Ruislip

May 12th

LSHC Offaly v Galway

May 13th



CSFC Mayo v Galway

USFC Donegal v Cavan

LSHC Dublin v Kilkenny

May 12th/13th

LSFC Laois v Wexford

Louth v Carlow

Offaly v Wicklow

May 19th

USFC Fermanagh v Armagh

MSFC Clare v Limerick

Tipperary v Waterford

May 20th

MSHC Cork v Clare

Limerick v Tipperary

USFC Tyrone v Monaghan

LSHC Kilkenny v Offaly

Wexford v Dublin

May 26th

USFC Down v Antrim

CSFC Leitrim/NY v Roscommon

May 26/27th

LSHC Offaly v Wexford

LSFC Laois/Wexford v Westmeath

Louth/Carlow v Kildare

Offaly/Wicklow v Dublin

Longford v Meath

May 27th

MSHC Tipperary v Cork

Clare v Waterford

LSHC Galway v Kilkenny

USFC Donegal/Cavan v Derry



June 2nd

MSFC Clare/Limerick v Kerry

Tipperary/Waterford v Cork

MSHC Cork v Limerick

LSHC Wexford v Galway

June 3rd

MSHC Waterford v Tipperary

LSHC Dublin v Offaly

CSFC Mayo/Galway v Sligo/London (Sligo/Galway)

USFC Fermanagh/Armagh v Tyrone/Monaghan

June 9th

LSHC Kilkenny v Wexford

Galway v Dublin

June 10th

MSHC Limerick v Waterford

Tipperary v Clare

USFC Donegal/Cavan/Derry v Down/Antrim

LSFC Offaly/Wicklow/Dublin v Longford/Meath

Laois/Wexford/Westmeath v Louth/Carlow/Kildare

June 16th



June 17th

4pm Connacht Football Final

MSHC Clare v Limerick

Waterford v Cork

June 23rd

7pm Munster Football Final

June 24th

2pm Ulster Football Final



4pm Leinster Football Final



June 30th



July 1st

2pm Munster Hurling Final



4pm Leinster Hurling Final