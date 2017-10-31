Two injured in Belleek house fire this morning

A grandmother and her son have suffered burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in Belleek this morning.

It’s understood the fire started in their home in Corry, Belleek shortly after 8 am.

Five Fire Brigade units from Ballyshannon, Belleek and Enniskillen rushed to the scene of the fire which is now under control.

Officers feared the fire might spread to adjoining houses.

Three ambulance personnel were also at the scene of the blaze that took place in a row of houses locally called the Orlits.

It is believed the grandmother and her son were helped to get out of the house by another person.

The man, who is in his 40's, is said to be suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

At 9.40 am he was taken from the scene by paramedics and placed in an ambulance about 80 metres from his smouldering home. It is understood he was then brought to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Traffic between Belleek and Garrison has been disrupted with many fire related vehicles at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.