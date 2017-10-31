Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, October 31st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bridie Loughrey, Trillick, Buncrana

- Terence Doherty, The Quay, Milford

- Bill McGlinchey, 556 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

- Sadie McLaughlin Rosshead, Glengad

- Ellen McMenamin, Rareagh, New Mills



Bridie Loughrey, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Bridie Loughrey, late of Trillick, Buncrana.

Removal from there today Tuesday, October 31, at 1pm to her home in Trillick, Buncrana.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St Mary’s Cockhill, Buncrana at 11am, with burial in adjoining graveyard.

House private from 10pm to 10am.

Terence Doherty, The Quay, Milford

The death has taken place of Terence Doherty, late of The Quay, Milford.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 1st, at 1pm in St Peter’s Church , Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital, Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeny Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bill McGlinchey, 556 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Bill McGlinchey, 556 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, October 31st, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Sadie McLaughlin Rosshead, Glengad

The death has occurred place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Sadie McLaughlin Rosshead, Glengad.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday at 10.15am to St. Patrick’s Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.



Ellen McMenamin, Rareagh, New Mills



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ellen McMenamin, née Kane, late of Rareagh, New Mills, Letterkenny.

Her remains will be reposing at her son Paul’s residence, Rareagh.

Funeral Mass this Wednesday at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, with interment afterwards to the family plot in New-Leck cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.