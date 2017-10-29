News
Shay Given pays tribute to Pat Shovelin
‘Our hearts are broken,’ he said
Shay Given, at left, who helped to carry Pat Shovelin's coffin at his funeral last week, has paid a moving tribute on Twitter to Pat.
Ireland footballer Shay Given paid tribute to the late Pat Shovelin, former goalkeeping coach for the Donegal senior football team, calling him a true gentleman and a best friend.
Mr. Shovelin, Ardara GAA clubman, died on Saturday, October 21st. He had been battling cancer.
In a tweet after Mr. Shovelin’s funeral last Tuesday, Mr. Given said, “Today was up there with one of the hardest of my life.
“Pat Shovelin. Only 41. A true gentleman. A best friend. A loving husband. A proud father to his two boys, Ethan (5) and Tom (1). A fellow Donegal man and a fellow goalkeeper," Shay wrote.
“Never expected to have to carry you in a coffin, carry you out of the pub yes, but this, no. Our hearts are broken. Whole county in mourning.
“We will all be strong for you Pat, the happiest man who I ever met, you would want us to be strong for you, and we will. God Rest you. Love you Pat.”
