Shay Given pays tribute to Pat Shovelin

Ireland footballer Shay Given paid tribute to the late Pat Shovelin, former goalkeeping coach for the Donegal senior football team, calling him a true gentleman and a best friend.

Mr. Shovelin, Ardara GAA clubman, died on Saturday, October 21st. He had been battling cancer.

In a tweet after Mr. Shovelin’s funeral last Tuesday, Mr. Given said, “Today was up there with one of the hardest of my life.

“Pat Shovelin. Only 41. A true gentleman. A best friend. A loving husband. A proud father to his two boys, Ethan (5) and Tom (1). A fellow Donegal man and a fellow goalkeeper," Shay wrote.

“Never expected to have to carry you in a coffin, carry you out of the pub yes, but this, no. Our hearts are broken. Whole county in mourning.

“We will all be strong for you Pat, the happiest man who I ever met, you would want us to be strong for you, and we will. God Rest you. Love you Pat.”