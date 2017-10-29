Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, October 29th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anne Richardson, St. Paul’s Park, Greencastle

- Hugh McMenamin, Ardnaward, Barnesmore, Donegal town

- Connie Lafferty, Chapel Street, Stranorlar

- Bill McGlinchey, 556 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

- Charlie McMonagle, Corgary, Ballybofey

- Bridget McGowan (née Loughrey), Nailers Road, Buncrana

- Rose Patton (née Mc Bride) Dromore, Letterkenny

- Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon

Anne Richardson, St. Paul’s Park, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Anne Richardson, St. Paul’s Park, Greencastle, formerly of Ballybrack.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, at 5pm on Saturday, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon today, Sunday, October 29th, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh McMenamin, Ardnaward, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Hugh McMenamin, Ardnaward, Barnesmore, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at his residence from 5pm on Saturday and from 12 noon today, Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to St. Agatha's Church, Clar for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Cancer Bus.

Connie Lafferty, Chapel Street, Stranorlar

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Connie Lafferty, Chapel Street, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home on Saturday, October 28th, from 6pm until Rosary at 10pm and on Sunday, October 29th, from 11am until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, Oct 30th, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St. Patrick's Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Bill McGlinchey, 556 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Bill McGlinchey, 556 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home on Sunday, October 29th, from 5pm until Rosary at 10pm and on Monday, October 30th, from 11am until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, October 31st, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Charlie McMonagle, Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has taken place peacefully, at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, in his 94th year, of Charlie McMonagle, Corgary, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of his grandnephew, Peter McBride, Corgary, Ballybofey, on Sunday, October 29th from 2pm until Rosary at 10 pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, October 30th at 1.30 pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St.Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, care of any family member.

Bridget McGowan (née Loughrey), Nailers Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Bridget McGowan (née Loughrey), Nailers Road, Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence.

Removal on Sunday at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Rose Patton (née McBride) Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rose Patton (nee Mc Bride) Dromore, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm at the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Child Counselling Service, Pastoral Centre, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Director, Oldtown Letterkenny.

Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon tragically following a road traffic accident.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday, Oct 28th, from 11am to 10pm.

Removal from there on Sunday afternoon to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

