Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 27th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Seamus Gillespie, Tullyarvan, Buncrana
-Rose Patton (nee Mc Bride) Dromore, Letterkenny
-Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon
- Florrie
- Nappy Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg
- Betty Spillane, Seacrest, Shore Road, Buncrana
- Carmel Jacinta McFadden, Garshuey, Newtowncunningham
-Teague Mc Cullagh,
- Mary Duffy, Navenny, Ballybofey.
- Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo / Glencolmcille
- Paul Clinton,
Bridget McGowan (née Loughrey), Nailers Road, Buncrana
The death has occurred of Bridget McGowan (née Loughrey), Nailers Road, Buncrana, Donegal
Reposing at her residence. Removal on Sunday at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for
Seamus Gillespie, Tullyarvan, Buncrana
The death has occurred of Seamus Gillespie, Tullyarvan, Buncrana. Reposing at his home. Removal tomorrow, Saturday, 28th October, at 2.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for
Rose Patton (nee Mc Bride) Dromore, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Rose Patton (nee Mc Bride) Dromore, Letterkenny.
Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass on Sunday at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Child Counselling Service, Pastoral Centre, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Director, Oldtown Letterkenny.
Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon tragically following a road traffic accident.
Beloved husband of Christina, and adoring father of Shane and Caroline. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Dessie (McNamara), daughter-in-law Deirdre, his beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives,
Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors.
Florrie Doherty, Falcarragh
The death has occurred of Florrie
The death has taken place of Florrie Doherty, Derryreel, Falcarragh, Co. Donegal.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Saturday 28th October, at
Family time please from
Nappy Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg
The death has occurred of Nappy Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg. Reposing at Gweedore Funeral Home.Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for requiem Mass at
Betty Spillane, Seacrest, Shore Road, Buncrana
The death has occurred of Betty Spillane, Seacrest, Shore Road, Buncrana.
Reposing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home tomorrow, Friday, from
Carmel Jacinta McFadden, Garshuey, Newtowncunningham
The death has occurred of Carmel Jacinta McFadden, Garshuey, Newtowncunningham.
Reposing at her home. Removal from her home on Saturday, 28th October, at 10.30am for
Teague Mc Cullagh, Gortahork
The death has occurred of Teague Mc Cullagh,
Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday 28th October for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial
Mary Duffy, Navenny, Ballybofey
The death has occurred of Mary Duffy, Navenny, Ballybofey.
Peacefully at St.Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mick and
Remains
Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo / Glencolmcille
The death has taken place of Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo, late of Glencolmcille.
Remains
Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Burial
Paul Clinton,
The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.
Funeral Mass will take place at
Family flowers
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
