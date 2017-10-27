The Monday Mob Stars to play a weekend gig to benefit Pieta House

Monday, somewhat confusingly, falls on a Sunday this weekend at The Balor when The Monday Mob Stars, a 10+ piece band drawn from a pool of more than 20 Donegal musicians, play a charity gig in aid of Pieta House, Letterkenny.

The Monday Mobstars are a sort of musicians co-op. Formed in March of this year they play every Monday night (hence the name) to a packed house in O’Donnells bar in Donegal town.

With a finely tuned sound and an expertly crafted set list they cover a whole range of genres featuring blues, soul and funk standards such as I Shot The Sheriff, Treat Her Right and You Can’t Always Get What You Want. It’s a splendid selection of everything from blues, rock and funk to reggae, soul and punk.

They’re at The Balor, Ballybofey, this Sunday night (don’t let the name fool you and definitely don’t come along looking to hear them on Monday) to play a special fundraiser gig in aid of Pieta House, Letterkenny.

The Monday Mobstars play The Balor this coming Sunday, October 29th, at 8pm. Tickets are €10. Advance tickets for all shows are available from The Balor box office on 074 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com.