Donegal distillery to launch new gin this evening

Sliabh Liag Distillery is to launch An Dúlamán Irish Maritime Gin this evening.

An Dúlamán is inspired by the Donegal coast and the ingredients found around the Sliabh Liag peninsula. The gin’s name comes from the traditional song Dúlamán, made famous by Altan, Clannad and other Irish singers and songwriters.

The official launch takes place 8pm-10.30pm tonight, Friday October 27th, with an event celebrating “draíocht na farraige”, the magic of the sea, at An Dúlamán Gin Palace, Sliabh Liag Distillery, Line Road, Carrick.

The event is strictly for over 18’s and ID may be required. There is very limited car parking at the venue.

Sliabh Liag Distillery is Donegal’s first distillery in 175 years. James and Moira Doherty are the directors.

“We have five employees today and with construction on the main Sliabh Liag Distillery, we will create employment for up to 40 people once the distillery and visitor centre is fully operational,” James said.

He said the inspiration for An Dúlamán came about during a trip foraging seaweed in Donegal.

“My wife, Moira, was out picking dulse with my aunt at Muckross Head, close to Killybegs, and she asked the question: ‘Has anyone ever put this into alcohol?’” James said. “The seeds of an idea were born that day and we’re delighted to be able to share the result this weekend.”

An Dúlamán is made using Donegal sweet kombu (sugar kelp), dillisk (dulse), pepper dulse, carrageen moss and channel wrack.

James has held senior positions with major drinks suppliers SABMiller in Asia, Foster’s in Australia and William Grant & Sons. He and Moira are joined by James Keith, the Hughes family, Dom De Lorenzo and John Davidson.