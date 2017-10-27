New Donegal positions available for Strive programme

Include Youth, in partnership with Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre, wishes to recruit for the

following posts:

Strive Coordinator, 35 hours per week (Fixed term until Dec 2021, £30,785 - £35,949)

To support the Programme Manager in the implementation of Strive and in particular to be

responsible for the coordination and delivery of all cross-community, cross-border, and

programme wide activities for Strive; support and supervision of Youth Workers in Donegal

and Derry/L’derry areas across the programme; and monitoring of achievement of outcomes

within this sites. The post holder will lead on recruitment, support and facilitation of the

‘Expert by Experience’ (EBE) steering group and Young Leaders group.

Strive Youth Worker X 2, 35 hours per week (Fixed term until Oct 2021, £25,951 - £30,513)

To be responsible for the implementation of Strive within the Donegal area, to include

Lifford, Castlefinn, St Johnston and Milford.

Strive Youth Support Worker X 2, 25 hours per week (Fixed term until Oct 2021, £19,430 -

£22,132 pro-rata) To work alongside the Strive Youth Worker to provide a youth support role to young people on the programme in the Donegal area, to include Lifford, Castlefinn, St Johnston and Milford.

The closing date is Friday 3rd November at 12noon. Interviews for the post are planned for week beginning Monday 13 th November. A reserve list of candidates will be maintained for 6 months.

These posts have been supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

Application packs and full job details are available at www.includeyouth.org/about/jobs