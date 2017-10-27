Weather in Donegal - Friday, October 27th

Today will see a cold clear morning with patches of mist and fog in places. A dry day with some bright and sunny spells developing with light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.



Mist and fog will return to some places early tonight and could be dense in places. But cloudy, breezy weather will push in off the Atlantic and much of the fog should clear overnight. Southwest breezes will increase moderate to fresh. Lows of 5 to 7degrees.



Saturday will be a breezy, mostly cloudy day, with patches of mist and drizzle in places, these mainly on hills and exposed Atlantic coasts. Light to moderate westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 14 degrees.