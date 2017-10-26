32 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals

Figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) say that there are up to 32 people waiting for hospital beds today in the north west.

In Letterkenny University Hospital there are six listed as being on trolleys while 19 people are awaiting beds on wards, bringing the total to 25.

This an increase on yesterday’s total of 16.

In Sligo University Hospital there are seven people listed as being on trolleys this morning.