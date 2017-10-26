Ballyshannon minibus driver found not guilty of causing the death of woman by driving without due care and attention

A Ballyshannon minibus bus driver has been found not guilty of causing the death of a Letterkenny mother-of-three, Sheena Stewart, by driving without due care and attention in the town on January 1, 2015, following a legal submission, at Donegal Town Circuit Court.

55-year-old William McKee, Carricknahorna, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, County Donegal had pleaded not guilty to the charge before a seven man and five woman jury, at Donegal Circuit.

But the trial judge John Aylmer ruled that the defendant be acquitted following a legal submission by Defence Counsel Colm Symth, a day and a half into the trial in the absence of the jury.

When the jury came back, the judge told them that a legal submission arising from the evidence presented by the Prosecution showed that this evidence would be insufficient to uphold a conviction of careless driving.

And in this circumstance he would direct the jury to acquit the accused.

The Judge extended his deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased.

Florence Hutchinson, Defence Solicitor for the acquitted William McKee, asked that his condolences be passed on to the family of Sheena Stewart.