A big walk to school today for Letterkenny Educate Together

It was a big day for Letterkenny Educate Together National School today, as pupils, teachers and staff, parents and the larger school community walked together from their building in Ballyraine Halls to their new, state-of-the-art school building in Kiltoy.

Letterkenny Educate Together, a multi-denominational school, opened in 2006 with 36 pupils, two classrooms and two teachers.

Today, the school has 230 pupils, and their new school, with 24 mainstream classrooms, has room for more than 700.

When the pupils settled in the gym of the new school, Principal Áine Fabisiak said this was a day for the school community.

“Today, myself and the staff and everyone involved in the school, we wanted this to be about you, and about your mums and dads, and about the adults in your life, and about our school community,” Áine told the children, seated on the floor before her.

“So this day is really a day for us,” she said.

The principal said there was no place she would rather be.

“Every day myself and all the other members of staff wake up and we get to come and work in one of the best places ever, because we get to come and work with every single one of you,” Áine said.

Among those at today’s opening were Máire Lynam, the school’s first principal, and members of the original parents committee that worked to establish the school in the town.

