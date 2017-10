Today will be a largely dry day and the afternoon looks promising when sunny spells will develop fairly widely. Highs of 12 to 14 Celsius in light variable breezes.



Tonight will be cool and dry, temperatures will dip to between 2 and 5 Celsius with a touch of ground frost in places.



Tomorrow, Friday, will be a dry day, again sunny spells will develop with highs of 11 to 13 Celsius.