A Hallowe’en Panto in Strabane

Pantomime is normally a Christmas pursuit, but The Arts Academy are turning tradition on its head as they present Spooky Hollow - a Hallowe’en Panto – at The Alley, Strabane this weekend.

David Oliver and the folks at The Arts Academy have an excellent track record having enjoyed much previous success with the likes of Gutz, Mulan, Spookhouse and Balo Balo, so it’ll be very interesting to see how they approach the story of Ichabod Crane and the dreaded Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow.

It’s billed as a fantastic show fit for all ages so I’m assuming that it won’t be too gory or frightening for the little ones.

The Arts Academy present Sleepy Hollow from tonight, Thursday, October 26th, to Saturday, October 28th, at 7.30pm nightly. There’s also a Saturday afternoon 2pm matinee.

Tickets are price at £9 (£7 concession) and can be booked from The Alley on 048 7138 4444 or online at www.alley-theatre.com