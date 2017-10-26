This week's highlights in the Donegal area

Hallowe’en fun kicks off at both The Alley, Strabane and The Playhouse, Derry tonight.

Spooky Hollow runs in The Alley from Thursday to Saturday (with a matinee performance on Saturday afternoon) and The Playhouse morphs into a sensory deprivation tour of terror with See No Evil from Thursday right through to Hallowe’en itself next Tuesday.

Elsewhere tonight, Django Reinhardt-inspired Hot Club of Troy play the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny (behind An Grianán on the Port Road) in advance of their appearance at the Ramelton Gypsy Jazz Festival Django Sur Lennon this weekend. The Kourosh Kanani Band are also on the bill and North West Words' monthly free night of poetry and music takes place in Florence Food Co. in Letterkenny.

North West Opera return to An Grianán with their new show, The Gondoliers, this coming Friday and Saturday and the aforementioned Django Sur Lennon will serve up a packed programme of gypsy jazz concerts, sessions and workshops at various Ramelton locations all weekend.

Sunday sees big band soul funk, rock and pop standards courtesy of The Monday Mobstars at The Balor (with proceeds in aid of Pieta House, Letterkenny), while Conal Gallen brings his latest comedy smash hit to The Abbey Centre in Ballyshannon – this is the rearranged date of the show originally scheduled for earlier this month.