Criminal proceedings have begun over the death of a Donegal pedestrian who was killed in a road traffic collision more than two years ago.

Kieran Doherty (68) of 18 Ardmiran Park, Stranorlar died close to his home on April 5th, 2015.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned today at Letterkenny coroner's court.

Inspector Sean Grant told the inquest that he was requesting an adjournment as criminal proceedings have commenced and he was seeking an adjournment until the proceedings have concluded.

Garda Ciaran McDermott of Ballybofey Garda Station told the inquest that he was was duty when he received communication to attend an incident on the N13 close to the Ulster Tyre Company at 2.40 am.

When attending he said he became aware that the incident involved a fatality.

Garda Brendan Carr of Ballybofey Garda Station said he attended the scene and accompanied the remains of the deceased to Letterkenny University Hospital. He said he knew Mr Doherty and identified his remains at the mortuary.

Coroner Dr Denis McCauley said the results of the post mortem carried out by pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster found the cause of death was due to multiple injuries.

The coroner said that as legal proceedings are underway he would adjourn the inquest until after the criminal case is finished.