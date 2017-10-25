Weather

Weather for Donegal, Wednesday, October 25th, 2017

Isolated patches are to clear this morning for a bright day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Still, there will be a few isolated light showers, especially near the coast. High temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate breezes.

Tonight should be largely dry with increasing cloud from the south. There may also be spots of light drizzle in the south. Low temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.