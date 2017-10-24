New Donegal circuit court judge welcomed at first official sitting

Donegal’s new circuit court judge was formally welcomed at his first official sitting in the county at Donegal Circuit Court this morning.

Judge John Aylmer was welcomed by senior court clerk Margaret Sharkey.

Barrister Damian Crawford extended the welcome saying it was a “new era” on the local legal front with the new circuit judge appointment and a new court complex due to open in Letterkenny shortly. He said the bar would offer their full support to the new judge.

On behalf of the State, barrister Dara Foynes offered their full support and highlighted Judge Aylmer’s strong academic background in UCD and that he had a successful practice prior to his appointment to the bench.

She added that the Northern Circuit was “privileged” to have a judge of his calibre appointed.

Senior solicitor Maureen McCartney welcomed the judge on behalf of the local Bar Association to the “Wild Atlantic Way”.

Judge Aylmer thanked all the speakers for their kind words.

He paid tribute to his predecessors, Judge John O’Hagan and Judge Liam Deery. He said the court lists were in good condition due to the “great efficiencies” of his predecessors and co-operation from the legal representatives and court staff and added he hoped this would continue as he embarks on his new post.

Judge Alymer was appointed to the Northern Circuit after the retirement of Judge John O’Hagan in the summer.

He was appointed as a circuit court judge in 2015.