Untreated sewage being pumped into water at ten locations in Donegal

Ten towns and villages in Donegal are pumping raw sewage into waterways without treatment.

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that there are 44 areas around Ireland where waste water is collected and released back into the environment without treatment. Half of these are in counties Donegal and Cork.

In Donegal this is happening in Bundoran, Kilcar, Killybegs, Coolatee, Burtonport, Falcarragh, Ramelton, Rathmullan, Kerrykeel and Moville.

Additionally, the report found there were 59 areas where wastewater discharges are identified as the sole pressure on water bodies at risk of not meeting their environmental objectives.

Eight of these are in Donegal and are found at Ballintra, Bridgend, Burnfoot, Carndonagh, Malin, Convoy, Kilmacrennan, Milford, and Termon.

The EPA says there are 148 areas across Ireland where improvements are needed to address waste water priorities.

The issues require a substantial capital investment on infrastructure, the EPA said.