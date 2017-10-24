News
Untreated sewage being pumped into water at ten locations in Donegal
Ten towns and villages in Donegal are pumping raw sewage into waterways without treatment.
A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that there are 44 areas around Ireland where
In
Additionally, the report found there were 59 areas where wastewater discharges are identified as the sole pressure on water bodies at risk of not meeting their environmental objectives.
Eight of these are in Donegal and are found at Ballintra, Bridgend, Burnfoot, Carndonagh, Malin, Convoy, Kilmacrennan, Milford, and Termon.
The EPA says there are 148 areas across Ireland where improvements are needed to address
The issues require a substantial capital investment on infrastructure, the EPA said.
The delivery of infrastructure projects should become more efficient and Irish Water must improve its operation and maintenance of
