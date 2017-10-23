Donegal is definitely on a winning streak in RTÉ gameshow

Donegal’s lucky ‘Winning Streak’ continues as last Saturday two Donegal men, Kieran Clarke and Andy O’Connor, cleaned up on the show – taking back a total of €102,000 from the National Lottery gameshow.

This comes one week after Anne Sheridan from Letterkenny lived the dream of spinning the Grand Prize Wheel on the Gameshow winning €53,000 in the process.

Carndonagh’s Andy O’Connor, a talented ballroom dancer, waltzed away with a whopping €65,000 including a nice holiday to Iceland. Andy showed off his moves and treated Winning Streak presenter, Marty Whelan, to a waltz around the studio live on RTÉ.

The 59-year-old farmer and father to 17 year-old-daughter, Maggie, plans to do up the house with his winnings – and he might treat himself to an extra nights dancing to celebrate. He is also looking forward to bringing his loving wife Margaret to Iceland on their trip.

Lifford man, Kieran Clarke, won €37,000 including a brand new Toyota Corolla. He was hoping his appearance on Winning Streak might open the marital doors for him and make him Donegal’s most eligible bachelor.

Kieran,45, devotes most of his time raising funds for the National Council for the Blind and for Breast Cancer Research with his mother, Mimi. He has travelled all over the world fundraising including to Kilimanjaro, Poland and the United States. With his winnings, Kieran plans to treat himself to a holiday as well as kindly donating to one of the charities his family supports.

Winning Streak scratch cards offer a range of great instant cash prizes plus a 3-star prize, which gives players the opportunity to enter a draw to appear on the gameshow. Five players are selected to appear on the Winning Streak TV Gameshow and win up to €500,000 instantly on the Grand Prize Wheel.