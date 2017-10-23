Flood relief minister to visit Donegal today

The Government Minister with special responsibility for flooding is due to visit flood hit areas of North and East Donegal today.

Minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief is due to visit Donegal today.

This is the Minister’s second trip to the county after he previously visited the Inishowen area following the unprecedented flooding in August.

During his planned two day visit the minister will meet with deputations in the Finn Valley and Inishowen areas to discuss local flood prevention measures.