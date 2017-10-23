Weather for Donegal, Monday, October 23rd, 2017

Rain and drizzle in some areas this morning is to clear, and the day will brighten with some sunshine and scattered showers, mainly in the west and north. High temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in mostly moderate winds.

Dry in most areas tonight at first, though there will be some showers in the northwest. Overnight, rain will spread from the southwest, heavy at times in the west. Low temperatures 9 to 10 degrees in mostly light to moderate winds.