Pat Shovelin to be laid to rest in Portnoo on Tuesday

Former Donegal goalkeeping coach, Pat Shovelin, who passed away at his home on Saturday evening after a battle with cancer, will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Many tributes have been paid to Pat who was 41 and a married father of two young children.

A minute's silence was observed at all GAA fixtures in Donegal today as a mark of repect to the hugely popular Ardara clubman.

His funeral Mass takes place on Tuesday at St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards at St. Conal's Graveyard, Kilclooney, Portnoo.