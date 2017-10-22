Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Sunday, October 22nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
The death has occurred of Pat Shovelin, Kelly's Meadow, Donnyloop, Castlefin and late of Ballykilduff, Portnoo.
Peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Chrissie and wee boys Ethan and Tom.
Deeply regretted by his mother Margaret, sister Susie, brothers Michael and Gavin, parents-in-law Martin and Margaret Sproule, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues at Letterkenny University Hospital, the GAA Community in Donegal and his wide circle of friends.
His remains will repose at his home in Donnyloop from
Family flowers
Family Time please from
Patrick White, Ballyshannon, Donegal
The death has occurred of Patrick White, Ballyshannon, Donegal
Patrick White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.
Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.
All
Funeral Arrangements Later
Sean Anthony Sieyes, Doochary
The death has taken place of Sean Anthony Sieyes, Doochary, at the Donegal Hospice. His remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home from 7 pm this evening, Saturday, with
Funeral Mass on Monday, October 23rd at 11 am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Lettermacaward.
Maggie Doherty, Trentagh
The death has taken place of Maggie Doherty (nee Duggan) Trentagh. Remains
Funeral Mass on Monday, Monday 23rd October, in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, at
Paul Clinton,
The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.
His remains will repose at Harrison Funeral Home, 736 Green Lanes, Winchmore Hill, London, N21 3RE on Wednesday 1st November from
Funeral Mass will take place at
Family flowers
