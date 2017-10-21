Weather in Donegal - Saturday, October 21st

Mainly cloudy today with spells of rain and a risk of some thundery downpours. It will be quite breezy to start with moderate to fresh southeast winds but these will back to the northwest in the afternoon and increase to strong and gusty, reaching gale to strong gale force on western and some northern coasts. There will be a risk of coastal flooding. Highs of 12 to 14 degrees.

Showers will become scattered tonight. Northwest winds will be strong for much of the night, moderating towards morning. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

Further showers tomorrow but there will be bright spells in many areas. Winds will continue to ease and back westerly. Afternoon highs of 12 to 14 degrees. As evening approaches winds will increase again in the west, bringing rain to coasts there by nightfall.