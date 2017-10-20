Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 20th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Paul Clinton, London and Fanad

The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.

His remains will repose at Harrison Funeral Home, 736 Green Lanes, Winchmore Hill, London, N21 3RE on Wednesday 1st November from 3pm to 8pm .

Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday November 2nd at Christ the King Church (Vita et Pax), Bramley Road, London, N14 4HE with burial afterwards at Southgate Cemetery, Waterfall Road, Southgate, N14 7JZ.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North London Hospice, 47 Woodside Avenue, Finchley, London, N12 8TT, or c/o Harrison Funeral Home.

Charlie McCarron, Ardraven Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Buncrana Community Hospital of Charlie McCarron, late of Ardraven Road, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 21st, at 10.15am, going to St Mary’s Church, Corkhill for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Andy Gibson, Aughygault, Drumkeen

The death has taken place of Andy Gibson formerly of Aughygault, Drumkeen. He died at his daughter Susan’s residence Magherasolus, Raphoe.

His remains will repose at his daughter Susan’s residence at Magherasolus, Raphoe.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 21st, at 11am mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm until 11am .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Haematology & Oncology Day Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Roseanne Nymoen (née Callaghan), Meenashammer, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Leicester, England, of Roseanne Nymoen, (nee Callaghan) and formerly Meenashammer, Ballybofey.

Much loved daughter of the late Henry and Kitty Callaghan and dearly loved mother of Yvonne, Stephen, Diana, Deborah and Paul, cherished sister of Harry, Charlie, Mary Bridget, Kathleen, Teresa, Sarah and the late Sean.

Removal from Belfast City Airport on Thursday, Oct 19th, at 7pm to arrive at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey at approx 10pm , followed by the rosary. Reposing there on Friday, Oct 20th, from 5pm until removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Saturday, Oct 21st, at 11am , with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice and St. Colmcille's Village, Clonmany, care of any family member.

