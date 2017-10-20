Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 20th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Charlie McCarron, Ardraven Road, Buncrana
- Andy Gibson, Aughygault, Drumkeen
- Roseanne Nymoen (née Callaghan), Meenashammer, Ballybofey
The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.
His remains will repose at Harrison Funeral Home, 736 Green Lanes, Winchmore Hill, London, N21 3RE on Wednesday 1st November from
Funeral Mass will take place at
Family flowers
Charlie McCarron, Ardraven Road, Buncrana
The death has taken place in Buncrana Community Hospital of Charlie McCarron, late of Ardraven Road, Buncrana.
Reposing at his residence.
Funeral from there on Saturday, October 21st, at 10.15am, going to St Mary’s Church, Corkhill for
Andy Gibson, Aughygault, Drumkeen
The death has taken place of Andy Gibson formerly of Aughygault, Drumkeen. He died at his daughter Susan’s residence Magherasolus, Raphoe.
His remains will repose at his daughter Susan’s residence at Magherasolus, Raphoe.
Funeral from there on Saturday, October 21st, at
Family time from
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Haematology & Oncology Day Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.
Roseanne Nymoen (née Callaghan), Meenashammer, Ballybofey
The death has occurred in Leicester, England, of Roseanne Nymoen, (nee Callaghan) and formerly Meenashammer, Ballybofey.
Much loved daughter of the late Henry and Kitty Callaghan and dearly loved
Removal from Belfast City Airport on Thursday, Oct 19th, at
