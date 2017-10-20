Pramerica opens state-of-the-art campus in Letterkenny

Pramerica officially opened its new €42 million state-of-the-art campus in Letterkenny today, in what was called an important milestone in the life of the company.

Pramerica Systems Ireland opened in Letterkenny with eight employees in 2000, and has grown to become the largest employer in the northwest, with more than 1,500 people on staff.

The new, 130,000-square-foot campus is located at Letterkenny Business and Technology Park.

Ciaran Harvey, senior managing director, said the company employs people from 35 different nationalities and provides more than 200 professional services across business and technology areas.

Pramerica Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial Inc., which has its headquarters in the United States. Barbara Koster, senior vice president and chief information officer for Prudential Financial, was among those who addressed this morning’s opening.

“This investment underscores our commitment to the Letterkenny community and to Ireland,” Ms. Koster said. “This new campus ensures that the immensely talented people who work here have every resource they need to provide excellent service to the customers they support. The exceptional community backing we enjoy here only adds to the success.”

Later this evening, Ms. Koster will be one of the 2017 recipients of Donegal County Council’s Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards, in recognition of her support for Ireland.

In a video played at the opening, the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, TD, congratulated the company and Ms. Koster, and explained that he was unable to attend the opening because he was in Brussels at a European Council meeting.

Mr. Varadkar called Pramerica “a fantastic example of what a world-class, well-educated workforce can achieve in a regional location.”

“Pramerica’s continued commitment to its Letterkenny base is a vote of confidence in the entire north west city region, including Derry,” the taoiseach said.

Pramerica also announced at the opening that they are donating €10,000 to North West Special Olympics, continuing a tradition of support for the organisation that began when Pramerica opened the Letterkenny office in 2000.

