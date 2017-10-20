News
Rainfall warning for Donegal as storm Brian approaches
Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Donegal with heavy rain expected today and tomorrow as storm Brian crosses the country.
The yellow warning for rain is in effect from
An orange alert is in place for the south and west of the country which expected to feel the full force of the winds from the storm.
The warning is in place for the coasts of Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford. Winds which will reach mean speeds of 65-80 km/h with gusts of 110-130 km/h are forecast. The alert is in place from
Some of those counties are still recovering from storm Ophelia which hit the country on Monday claiming three lives. More than 50,000 customers are still without power.
A yellow alert for wind is in place for the rest of the country with mean speeds up to 65 km/h and with gusts of up to 110 km/h from
