Rainfall warning for Donegal as storm Brian approaches



Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Donegal with heavy rain expected today and tomorrow as storm Brian crosses the country.

The yellow warning for rain is in effect from 9am today until 9pm , Saturday. As well as Donegal, the yellow warning for heavy rain with accumulations of 30 to 50mm, affects Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

An orange alert is in place for the south and west of the country which expected to feel the full force of the winds from the storm.

The warning is in place for the coasts of Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford. Winds which will reach mean speeds of 65-80 km/h with gusts of 110-130 km/h are forecast. The alert is in place from 3am to 6pm on Saturday.

Some of those counties are still recovering from storm Ophelia which hit the country on Monday claiming three lives. More than 50,000 customers are still without power.