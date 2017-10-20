The weather in Donegal - Friday, October 20th

There will be a dry start to the day with some bright or sunny spells, but cloud will gradually increase during the morning and rain will spread from the southwest during the afternoon.

The rain will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees, with light southeast winds becoming fresh to strong by evening.

Tonight, heavy showers will come from the west.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate or fresh, southeast winds which will be strong in eastern, coastal areas.

Saturday will be a windy day with heavy and squally showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in strong northwest winds which will reach gale force in places during the afternoon and evening.