ULSTER C'SHIP DRAW: Donegal to meet Cavan in preliminary round of Ulster Championship

Declan Bonner's first game in charge in the Ulster Championship will be a home game in MacCumhaill Park against Cavan.

Donegal were once again drawn in the preliminary round but will be happy to have got a home game.

If they can get over Cavan, then they will face Derry (away) in the quarter-final.

And should they win in Celtic Park, they would meet either Down or Antrim in the Ulster semi-final, a draw which should please the new manager.

Tyrone will face Monaghan and Fermanagh against Armagh are the other quarter finals, with the winners of those games facing each other in the semi-final.

FULL DRAW

Preliminary round

Donegal v Cavan

Quarter-finals

Derry v Donegal/Cavan

Down v Antrim

Fermanagh v Armagh

Tyrone v Monaghan

Semi-finals

Donegal/Cavan/Derry v Down/Antrim

Fermanagh/Armagh v Tyrone/Monaghan