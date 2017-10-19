Localised flooding on roads in Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Kinlough area

There is heavy flooding on local roads in the Ballyshannon/Bundoran and Kinlough areas after a day of very heavy rain.

Council workers are currently on the Knather Road near Ballyshannon which leads to Belleek trying to clear leaves and debris to allow flood waters away at a regular problem spot, but on many other roads such as those near Camlin and Lisahully in the Belleek/Ballyshannon area, there are difficulties also and people are asked to drive with caution.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon confirmed that while the main roads are fine, the local road network seems to be getting badly hit and as they receive calls from areas they have been passing these on to the county council.

We understand that roads in and around Kinlough, County Leitrim area are also flooding.