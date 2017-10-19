Donegal has Ireland's best takeaway

It was a great night for Donegal at the 2017 Just Eat National Takeaway awards when an eatery from the county was named the country's best takeaway.

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny won the best takeaway in Ireland title at the prestigious awards.

With over 20,000 votes placed over the past few weeks, Burrito Loco took home three awards in the course of the night winning best lunchtime takeaway, and best takeaway in Ulster, as well as the final award of the night.

“It means so much to us to have won these three awards including best takeaway in Ireland, we are so proud to represent Donegal and win at a national level,” they said.

“We are so lucky to have a young positive hard working team behind us and want to say a huge thank you to all our fantastic beautiful customers who voted in their droves to make us their number one.”

The ceremony took place in the lavish new Number 22 on South Anne Street in Dublin on Tuesday. It was hosted by Today FM's Louise Duffy and comedian Colm O’Regan who presented the 20 awards to the worthy winners.

“The Just Eat National Takeaway Awards continue to grow year on year. The number of restaurants that enter, the numbers of votes cast and the overall attendance at the awards has grown significantly since we launched the Awards in 2014,” said Just Eat Managing Director, Amanda Roche.

While Burrito Loco made the county proud in their hat trick of honorary awards, Friar’s Rest in Letterkenny also took home a very prestigious award, winning Best Takeaway Chipper in Ireland.

Just Eat, which will be celebrating its tenth anniversary in Ireland next year, has reached a major milestone having passed one million downloads on the app this year.

Managing director Andrea Roche said the milestone in the business was “so so exciting for us” stating that the awards night was all about rewarding and recognizing all involved in the thriving business, especially the business signed up to the app.