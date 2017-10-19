Rosses Community School welcomes Bishop McGuckian

The Rosses Community School was privileged to welcome Bishop Alan McGuckian, SJ, bishop of Raphoe, to the school, where he presented certificates and trophies to the transition-year group.

During this, his first school visit in the Raphoe Diocese, Bishop Alan spoke about the moment that he was told that he had been chosen as the new Bishop of Raphoe. He told the transition year and their parents that just as the students were trying to find out what the future might hold for them, so he too was adapting to his new role.

The bishop praised the students for the work that they had done in the many courses presented during the year, and stressed how important it was to take part fully in any opportunities that came their way.

The students had studied tourism, safe food, first aid, Chinese, cultural studies, safe driving, Spanish and music. Lara O'Donnell and Ben Rodgers represented the transition-year students on the Raphoe Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes. Some of the students also travelled on the pilgrimage to Medjugorje with Father Nigel Ó Gallachóir and other teachers. Many of the students also starred in the wonderful school music “Mama Mia”, and also participated in the cultural school trip to Barcelona.

John Gorman, Rosses Community School principal, also welcomed Bishop Alan and wished him well in his new position. He congratulated the students and the TY Co-ordinator, Bernadette Brennan, for the efforts made to make the year a success.

The Bishop was entertained by the trad music group in the school, who played traditional Irish tunes and sang Cumhaidh An Fhile under the direction of Edel McLaughlin.

It was a wonderful opportunity to meet Bishop Alan and the students appreciated his presence and also his words of wisdom.

Bernadette Brennan, Bishop Alan and John Gorman, Rosses Community School principal​.



Bishop Alan, with students Lara O'Donnell and Ben Rodgers, who represented Rosses Community School in Lourdes on the Raphoe Diocesan Pilgrimage​.