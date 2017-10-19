Letterkenny student apartments to be auctioned

A run-down student apartment complex in Letterkenny is set to go under the hammer next month.

The 16 apartment block is situated just off the Port Road, near LYIT, and is set to go for auction on November 10 at the Harbour Hotel, New Dock Road, Galway.

The advised minimum value is set at €300,000.

Auctioneers O’Donnellan & Joyce state: “Coming to market via Public Auction is an investment opportunity to acquire this student block building situated just off of the Port Road in Letterkenny.

“Originally built in 2005, the building is in need of refurbishment throughout and is comprised of 16 apartments consisting of two, three and four bedroom accommodation all with bathrooms, kitchens and living areas.”