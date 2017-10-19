Light bulb cause of fire alert at Letterkenny University Hospital

A light bulb was responsible for a fire alert at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning which caused a number of patients to be evacuated from a ward .

The fire service attended the incident in which smoke from a fluorescent light bulb on a hospital ward caused a fire alarm to activate at around 10am .

The fire service was automatically alerted and responded immediately. Patients on the ward were evacuated.

A spokeswoman for the Health Service Executive said there was an issue with a fluorescent light bulb which emitted smoke.

The incident has been dealt with, patients have returned to the ward, and the fire service have left the hospital, she said.