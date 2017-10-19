Update
Light bulb cause of fire alert at Letterkenny University Hospital
Letterkenny University Hospital
A light bulb was responsible for a fire alert at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning which caused a number of patients to be evacuated from
The fire service attended the incident in which smoke from a fluorescent light bulb on a hospital ward caused a fire alarm to activate at around
The fire service was automatically alerted and responded immediately. Patients on the ward were evacuated.
A spokeswoman for the Health Service Executive said there was an issue with a fluorescent light bulb which emitted smoke.
The incident has been dealt with, patients have returned to the ward, and the fire service have left the hospital, she said.
